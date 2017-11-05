The Force Protection Flight is charged with making sure no identifiable or classified information makes its way into the trash. The team, made of 18 different AFSCs prevent these items from falling into enemy hands by performing daily patrols around the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525157
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-RX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371183
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Force Protection, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT