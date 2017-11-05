(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Force Protection

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Force Protection Flight is charged with making sure no identifiable or classified information makes its way into the trash. The team, made of 18 different AFSCs prevent these items from falling into enemy hands by performing daily patrols around the base.

