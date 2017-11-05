video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Force Protection Flight is charged with making sure no identifiable or classified information makes its way into the trash. The team, made of 18 different AFSCs prevent these items from falling into enemy hands by performing daily patrols around the base.