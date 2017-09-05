Members of Camp Lemonnier and Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa meet with Djiboutian vendors for the annual Information Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525133
|VIRIN:
|170509-F-NJ195-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371006
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Djiboutian Information Day, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT