    Djiboutian Information Day

    DJIBOUTI

    05.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of Camp Lemonnier and Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa meet with Djiboutian vendors for the annual Information Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525133
    VIRIN: 170509-F-NJ195-001
    Filename: DOD_104371006
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djiboutian Information Day, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa
    U.S. Military
    Information Day

    • LEAVE A COMMENT