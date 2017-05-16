(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170515-A-ZW691-003

    CARTAGENA, SPAIN

    05.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Raul Pacheco 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    VIRIN: 170515-A-ZW691-003
    INTERVIEW: Capt. Amy Egeli
    Phoenix Express Exercise Director
    RUNTIME: 04:55:27
    PRODUCER: SGT. Raul Pacheco
    LOCATION: Cartagena, Spain
    AFFILIATE: AFN Naples
    CONTACT: DSN 314 629-6906, raul.pacheco1.mil@mail.mil

    LEAD: Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and
    facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
    (CNE-CNA/C6F), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase
    maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and
    operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety
    and security in the Mediterranean Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 525127
    Filename: DOD_104370664
    Length: 00:04:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170515-A-ZW691-003, by SGT Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

