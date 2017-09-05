An Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano pilot trains on live fire targeting at a training range in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 9, 2017. Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) Afghan Terminal Air Coordinator advisors, provided support on the ground by directing the aircraft through radio communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
This work, AAF A-29 stringer, by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
