A MD-530 flies close to the ground on a training range during a live fire training exercise in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 11, 2017. Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) helps train pilots in close air support and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 07:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525124
|VIRIN:
|170511-F-AY943-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_104370640
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MD-530 stringers, by TSgt Veronica Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
