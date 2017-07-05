TAAC-Air C-130 Maintenance

U.S. Air Force members from TAAC-Air help train Afghan C-130H maintainers on proper procedures in Kabul, Afghanistan on 8 May, 2017. The mission of the 438th AEW is to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|05.07.2017
|05.16.2017 06:42
|B-Roll
|525123
|170508-F-AY943-5001
|DOD_104370600
|00:06:02
|OQAB, AF
