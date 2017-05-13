Airmen and families gathered at RAF Mildenhall to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and the 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group. The Saturday Spectacular was the closing event of a week long celebration honoring the heritage of the Bloody Hundredth.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 06:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525117
|VIRIN:
|170513-F-JX966-623
|Filename:
|DOD_104370576
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group, by SSgt Richard Ware, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT