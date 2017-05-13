(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Ware 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and families gathered at RAF Mildenhall to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and the 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group. The Saturday Spectacular was the closing event of a week long celebration honoring the heritage of the Bloody Hundredth.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525117
    VIRIN: 170513-F-JX966-623
    Length: 00:00:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group, by SSgt Richard Ware, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

