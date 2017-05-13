25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and families gathered at RAF Mildenhall to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 100 ARW and the 75th Anniversary of the 100th Bomb Group. The Saturday Spectacular was the closing event of a week long celebration honoring the heritage of the Bloody Hundredth.