U.S. and French Marines Train Together on Guam (social media version)

(ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam) - Jeanne D'Arc 17 is a French-led exercise which strengthens strategic partnerships among U.S., U.K., France and Japan. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between troops, which enhance combined readiness in response to crisis and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base.
|05.16.2017
|05.16.2017 04:15
|Newscasts
|Location:
|GU
