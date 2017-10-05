The Lion Response exercise, the Vicenza Military Community conducted its full-scale Lion Response ’17 exercise on Caserma Ederle Vicenza, Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise was to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525109
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-DO858-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104370346
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
This work, LION RESPONSE 2017, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
