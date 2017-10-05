(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LION RESPONSE 2017

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    The Lion Response exercise, the Vicenza Military Community conducted its full-scale Lion Response ’17 exercise on Caserma Ederle Vicenza, Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise was to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525109
    VIRIN: 170510-A-DO858-001
    Filename: DOD_104370346
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LION RESPONSE 2017, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Carabinieri
    U.S. Army
    Vicenza
    529th Military Police Company
    API
    VI Specialist
    Caserma Ederle
    Davide Dalla Massara
    Vicenza Military Community
    Caserma Ederle Vicenza
    Emergency situation
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Lion Response 2017
    NISS
    Nucleo Intervento Sanitario Speciale Vicenza
    The Lion Response 2017
    Force Pretection
    Video by Davide Dalla Massara
    Aliquota Primo Intervento

