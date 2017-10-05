Lion Response 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Lion Response exercise, the Vicenza Military Community conducted its full-scale Lion Response ’17 exercise on Caserma Ederle Vicenza, Italy, May 10, 2017. The purpose of the annual training exercise was to test and validate Force Protection and Emergency Management plans and procedures in response to an emergency situation. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)