CALFEX 4th Infantry Division

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participate a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Apr. 12, 2017.



During this CALFEX, U.S. Soldiers collaborate with their infantry, engineer and armor counterparts to be used in future exercises, as part of Atlantic Resolve. The future exercises will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Christoph Koppers)