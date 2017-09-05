Philippine and U.S. Soldiers conduct water survival training during Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 9, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525100
|VIRIN:
|170509-M-QB913-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104370199
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine, U.S. learn water survival at Balikatan (B-Roll), by LCpl Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
