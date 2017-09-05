(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Philippine, U.S. learn water survival at Balikatan (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. Soldiers conduct water survival training during Balikatan 2017 at Fort Magsaysay in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija, May 9, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brett Norman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525100
    VIRIN: 170509-M-QB913-1002
    Filename: DOD_104370199
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. learn water survival at Balikatan (B-Roll), by LCpl Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Balikatan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT