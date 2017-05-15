GEN Nicholson awards Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badges

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At New Kabul Compound in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson presented awards to members of the 82nd Airborne division whose convoy was attacked in Kabul on May 3rd 2017. The Purple Heart was awarded to three men for injuries sustained during combat operations.



Detailed list of all awards and recipients in the attached transcript and b-roll shot-list.



General Nicholson:

“You all have faced death for your country in the form of combat and the enemy trying to kill you and kill your comrades and you got through that. This award, the CIB, has only been given to very few Americans. Over time it’s limited to infantry soldiers who serve at the brigade level or below and are engaged in direct combat with the enemy. So you now are in that category of Americans. So not only have you volunteered to serve your country, you’ve put your life on the line. So thank you for that, thank you for that selfless act, thank you for that willingness to go out there and get the job done.”



“In all likelihood many of you will find yourselves in combat situations in the coming weeks and months. That’s bad news for the enemy, because you are going to get the better of them when you get into those situations.”