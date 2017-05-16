(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and French Marines Train Together on Guam

    GUAM

    05.16.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    (ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam) - Jeanne D'Arc 17 is a French-led exercise which strengthens strategic partnerships among U.S., U.K., France and Japan. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between troops, which enhance combined readiness in response to crisis and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and French Marines Train Together on Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

