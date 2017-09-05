Contract and facilities managers from Camp Lemonnier and Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) met with Djiboutian businesses and vendors.
|05.09.2017
|05.16.2017 07:04
|Package
|525085
|170509-F-NJ195-528
|DOD_104370115
|00:02:19
|DJ
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Djiboutian Information Day, by A1C Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
