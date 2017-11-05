(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interviews from Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An assortment of interviews from the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, including Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, CSM Richard Merritt and 1LT Adam Schneider

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 00:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 525080
    VIRIN: 170515-A-GJ532-001
    Filename: DOD_104369984
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interviews from Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Competition
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT