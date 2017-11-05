An assortment of interviews from the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, including Lt. Gen. Thomas Vandal, CSM Richard Merritt and 1LT Adam Schneider
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 00:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|525080
|VIRIN:
|170515-A-GJ532-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104369984
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interviews from Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
