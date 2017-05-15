(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boise River Flow

    WALLA WALLLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    US Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Record snowfalls have made 2017 a year for severe flood risk. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains how it works with its partner agencies to manage flows in Idaho's Treasure Valley.

    VIDEO INFO

    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boise River Flow, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

