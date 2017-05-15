Record snowfalls have made 2017 a year for severe flood risk. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains how it works with its partner agencies to manage flows in Idaho's Treasure Valley.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 19:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|525062
|VIRIN:
|170512-A-AZ289-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104369378
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|WALLA WALLLA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|CALDWELL, AR, US
|Hometown:
|EAGLE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|MIDDLETON, ID, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNTAIN HOME, ID, US
|Hometown:
|NAMPA, ID, US
|Hometown:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Hometown:
|PARMA, ID, US
|Hometown:
|STAR, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boise River Flow, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT