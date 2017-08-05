170508-N-ZB537-004 The Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23's Pax River Integrated Test Force (ITF) made aviation history Monday, May 8, 2017 when they completed airborne gunfire testing for the F-35B Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant. U.S. Navy video by Dane Wiedmann/Released.
|05.08.2017
|05.15.2017 18:54
|Package
|525055
|170508-N-ZB537-004
|DOD_104369350
|00:00:45
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|1
|1
|1
|0
This work, Naval Aviation History | F-35B STOVL Airborne Gunfire Testing Complete, by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
