    Naval Aviation History | F-35B STOVL Airborne Gunfire Testing Complete

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    170508-N-ZB537-004 The Salty Dogs of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23's Pax River Integrated Test Force (ITF) made aviation history Monday, May 8, 2017 when they completed airborne gunfire testing for the F-35B Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL) variant. U.S. Navy video by Dane Wiedmann/Released.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Aviation History | F-35B STOVL Airborne Gunfire Testing Complete, by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

