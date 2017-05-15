(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Teaser 1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Chelsey Courtney 

    3D Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    The first of three command messages from the commanding general and sergeant major of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Mark R. Wise and Sgt. Maj. James K. Porterfield, focuses on the impact of 3d MAW members and families with the intent to reflect on the fallen as we approach Memorial Day 2017 and the beginning of the first 101 Days of Summer.

    Stay tuned over the next two weeks to hear more on the significance of Memorial Day from the Marines of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing.

    Motion media graphic video created by:
    Cpl. Chelsey K. Courtney
    Lance Cpl Daniel A. Barriospirela
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wade E. Spradlin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 23:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 525052
    VIRIN: 170515-M-DI321-001
    Filename: DOD_104369347
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Teaser 1, by Cpl Chelsey Courtney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Combat Camera
    3d MAW
    3d Marine Aircraft Wing
    Infographic
    3d MAW COM CAM
    Motion graphics
    Major General Mark R. Wise
    Sergeant Major James K. Porterfield

