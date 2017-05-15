Memorial Day Teaser 1

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first of three command messages from the commanding general and sergeant major of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Mark R. Wise and Sgt. Maj. James K. Porterfield, focuses on the impact of 3d MAW members and families with the intent to reflect on the fallen as we approach Memorial Day 2017 and the beginning of the first 101 Days of Summer.



Stay tuned over the next two weeks to hear more on the significance of Memorial Day from the Marines of 3d Marine Aircraft Wing.



Motion media graphic video created by:

Cpl. Chelsey K. Courtney

Lance Cpl Daniel A. Barriospirela

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wade E. Spradlin