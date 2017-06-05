(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Rockstar 2017

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Alcocer, Sgt. Monique Quinones and Staff Sgt. Michael Zahnow

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guardsmen from the 108th Army Band hosted a rock concert in Tempe, AZ on May 6th. 5 bands and 3 soloists competed for top honors and cash prizes presented by USO Arizona. The Arizona Army National Guard is grateful to have such supportive community partners!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Rockstar 2017, by SGT Christopher Alcocer, SGT Monique Quinones and SSG Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Concert
    AZNG
    108th Army Band
    tempe arizona
    Rock Concert
    #guardexperience
    #oprockstar17
    Operation Rockstar 2017

