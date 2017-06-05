Guardsmen from the 108th Army Band hosted a rock concert in Tempe, AZ on May 6th. 5 bands and 3 soloists competed for top honors and cash prizes presented by USO Arizona. The Arizona Army National Guard is grateful to have such supportive community partners!
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525044
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-AZ348-006
|Filename:
|DOD_104369123
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|TEMPE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Rockstar 2017, by SGT Christopher Alcocer, SGT Monique Quinones and SSG Michael Zahnow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT