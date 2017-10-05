Eager Lion 17: CBRN Training

US Marines and Jordanian Armed Forces service members conduct Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training during Eager Lion 2017 in Amman, Jordan on May 10, 2017. Eager Lion provides bilateral forces with an opportunity to promote cooperation and interoperability among participating units, build functional capacity, practice crisis management and strengthen our relationship with potential regional threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel R. Benavides and Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio)
|05.10.2017
Date Posted: 05.15.2017
|Package
|525035
VIRIN: 170510-M-ED778-003
|DOD_104368820
|00:01:40
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|2
|1
|1
|0
