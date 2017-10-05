(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSgt Robert Payne OAY Video

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Craft 

    Hurlburt Field

    MSgt Robert Payne was recognized as Air Force Special Operations Command’s 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year, Honor Guard Manager, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 10, 2017

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017
    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Robert Payne OAY Video, by TSgt Eric Craft, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    AFSOC
    OAY
    Air Force Special Operations Command’s 2016 Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    MSgt Robert Payne

