    Motivated Family Runs for a Cause

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    This story follows the Jackson family. A motivated family from Albany, GA; who is running the Historic Half in honor of a fellow Marine who has been diagnosed with cancer. Michael and Heather Jackson are running with two of their children Abbie and Savannah Jackson. Heather and Michael both served in the Marine Corps; Michael retired as a Master Sgt. after twenty-five years, and Heather served six years, completing her service as a Corporal.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524997
    VIRIN: 170508-M-DT261-001
    Filename: DOD_104368428
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivated Family Runs for a Cause, by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Honor
    Marine Corps Marathon
    Commitment
    Courage
    Marathons
    Running
    Marines
    Semper Fidelis
    Historic Half
    DMAmarpro

