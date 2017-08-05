Motivated Family Runs for a Cause

This story follows the Jackson family. A motivated family from Albany, GA; who is running the Historic Half in honor of a fellow Marine who has been diagnosed with cancer. Michael and Heather Jackson are running with two of their children Abbie and Savannah Jackson. Heather and Michael both served in the Marine Corps; Michael retired as a Master Sgt. after twenty-five years, and Heather served six years, completing her service as a Corporal.
