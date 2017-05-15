(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Follow the leader: 2nd Recon conducts convoy operations training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Pfc. Taylor Cooper and Sgt. Ryan Young

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted convoy operations training to be proficient with indicating signs of improvised explosive devices at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 11, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524995
    VIRIN: 170515-M-KK554-015
    Filename: DOD_104368282
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Follow the leader: 2nd Recon conducts convoy operations training, by PFC Taylor Cooper and Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Recon
    2nd MarDiv
    IIMEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Training
    Motor Transportation

    • LEAVE A COMMENT