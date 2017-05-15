Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted convoy operations training to be proficient with indicating signs of improvised explosive devices at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 11, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524995
|VIRIN:
|170515-M-KK554-015
|Filename:
|DOD_104368282
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Follow the leader: 2nd Recon conducts convoy operations training, by PFC Taylor Cooper and Sgt Ryan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
