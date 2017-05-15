The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) hosted a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Flem B. Walker Jr., incoming commander and Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., outgoing commander, May 15 at the Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The ceremony marks the last change of command for the 1st TSC before they complete their transition to Fort Knox, Kentucky as part of Army restructuring.
The 1st TSC provides critical theater sustainment mission command to Army, Joint and multinational forces in support of U.S. Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524993
|VIRIN:
|170515-A-XN199-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104368259
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Holds Historic Change of Command at Fort Bragg, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT