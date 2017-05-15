1st TSC Holds Historic Change of Command at Fort Bragg

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524993" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) hosted a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Flem B. Walker Jr., incoming commander and Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., outgoing commander, May 15 at the Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



The ceremony marks the last change of command for the 1st TSC before they complete their transition to Fort Knox, Kentucky as part of Army restructuring.



The 1st TSC provides critical theater sustainment mission command to Army, Joint and multinational forces in support of U.S. Central Command.