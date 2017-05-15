(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st TSC Holds Historic Change of Command at Fort Bragg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta 

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Public Affairs

    The 1st Sustainment Command (Theater) hosted a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Flem B. Walker Jr., incoming commander and Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., outgoing commander, May 15 at the Ritz-Epps Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    The ceremony marks the last change of command for the 1st TSC before they complete their transition to Fort Knox, Kentucky as part of Army restructuring.

    The 1st TSC provides critical theater sustainment mission command to Army, Joint and multinational forces in support of U.S. Central Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524993
    VIRIN: 170515-A-XN199-001
    Filename: DOD_104368259
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Holds Historic Change of Command at Fort Bragg, by SSG Richard Colletta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    command
    sustainment
    logistics
    walker
    1st TSC
    army
    1TSC
    hurley
    garrett

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT