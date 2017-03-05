“Hey you! Yes ma’am? Hey uh, so a couple of us are going to go get drinks for happy hour after work, you wanna come? I appreciate the offer ma’am but…I’m married.” (U.S. Army video by Corey Toye)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 14:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|524982
|VIRIN:
|170503-A-VR118-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_104367918
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SHARP Scene 2, by Corey Toye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT