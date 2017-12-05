Goodfellow Air Force Base congratulates new Community College of the Air Force graduates at the Parade Field May 12, 2017.
A1C Caelynn Ferguson takes us to the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524981
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-AG336-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104367857
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CCAF Graduation, by A1C Caelynn Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT