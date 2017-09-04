(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    210th Red Horse Squadron Conducts FTX

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Franchesca Pancham 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    B-Roll Package: 210th Red Horse Squadron Conducts (Day and Night) Field Training Exercise during April Drill 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524957
    VIRIN: 170409-Z-TB638-1002
    Filename: DOD_104367170
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210th Red Horse Squadron Conducts FTX, by SrA Franchesca Pancham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Air National Guard
    Field Training Exercise
    Guard
    Drill
    Night Vision
    Construction
    Training
    New Mexico Air National Guard
    RHS

