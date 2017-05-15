(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Transformation - Week 13

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The Transformation is a series that follows each week of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. During week 13, the new Marines conducted the Battalion Commander's Inspection, motivational run, liberty call, and officially graduated from recruit training.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 12:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Transformation - Week 13, by Cpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    transformation
    MakingMarines
    Recruittraining

