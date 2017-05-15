If we had to fight tomorrow in a high intensity conflict the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Armée de l'air would engage together. Atlantic Trident 17 provides the simulated battleground that prepares us for any adversary and protects our nations.
|05.15.2017
|05.15.2017 12:20
|Package
|524946
|170515-F-AF248-001
|DOD_104366934
|00:01:37
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|14
|2
|2
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 17: Ready to Fight w/o titles or music, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
