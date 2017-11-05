(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    To the Team that Executed CP 17: Thank You

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Hendricks 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. Fourth Fleet

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Admiral Sean Buck expresses his thanks to the team who executed Continuing Promise 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524940
    VIRIN: 170511-N-PQ607-001
    Filename: DOD_104366859
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To the Team that Executed CP 17: Thank You, by PO2 Michael Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Thanks
    Rear Admiral
    Thank You
    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command
    U.S> 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise 2017
    CP 17
    Rear Admiral Sean Buck

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT