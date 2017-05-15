Static B-roll of Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and other units around Fort Bragg, N.C., participating in morning fitness and running along the famous Ardennes route.
3:28 in length, four different static camera angles. Cameras are all within close proximity of each other offering wide angle in the middle of the street, side 180 degrees with shots matching either 90 degrees. Low angle capturing feet and runners in the distance approaching.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524938
|VIRIN:
|170515-A-YM156-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104366812
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Bragg, Ardennes Morning Running, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
