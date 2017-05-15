Fort Bragg, Ardennes Morning Running

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Static B-roll of Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and other units around Fort Bragg, N.C., participating in morning fitness and running along the famous Ardennes route.



3:28 in length, four different static camera angles. Cameras are all within close proximity of each other offering wide angle in the middle of the street, side 180 degrees with shots matching either 90 degrees. Low angle capturing feet and runners in the distance approaching.