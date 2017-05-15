(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bragg, Ardennes Morning Running

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Static B-roll of Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and other units around Fort Bragg, N.C., participating in morning fitness and running along the famous Ardennes route.

    3:28 in length, four different static camera angles. Cameras are all within close proximity of each other offering wide angle in the middle of the street, side 180 degrees with shots matching either 90 degrees. Low angle capturing feet and runners in the distance approaching.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524938
    VIRIN: 170515-A-YM156-001
    Filename: DOD_104366812
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg, Ardennes Morning Running, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd
    physical
    fort
    bragg
    morning
    fitness
    running
    airborne
    PT
    sunny
    ardennes

