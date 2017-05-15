(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Paratus Report May 2017, Episode 2

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connie Terrell  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    This month's episode covers the following:

    Fleet Week:

    Fleet Week is a tradition in which active military ships, recently deployed in overseas operations, dock in a variety of major cities for one week. Coast Guard Atlantic Area cutters and District Seven units recently participated in Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    Coast Guard chief petty officer turns 97:

    Did you know that the grade of Coast Guard chief petty officer was first authorized by Congress on May 18, 1920? The symbol of the chiefs' authority is the anchor, emblematic of their stability and security. It reminds chiefs of their responsibility to those they serve, both senior and junior. Thank you, chiefs, for your leadership!

    To view all the Paratus Report episodes, check out the YouTube playlist or the LiveStream channel. You can also view and download this episode on DVIDS.

    Have suggestions on what you'd like to see in upcoming Reports? Email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524937
    VIRIN: 170515-G-HR856-102
    Filename: DOD_104366766
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratus Report May 2017, Episode 2, by PO2 Connie Terrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Coast Guard chief petty officer
    Paratus Report

