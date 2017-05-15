This month's episode covers the following:
Fleet Week:
Fleet Week is a tradition in which active military ships, recently deployed in overseas operations, dock in a variety of major cities for one week. Coast Guard Atlantic Area cutters and District Seven units recently participated in Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Coast Guard chief petty officer turns 97:
Did you know that the grade of Coast Guard chief petty officer was first authorized by Congress on May 18, 1920? The symbol of the chiefs' authority is the anchor, emblematic of their stability and security. It reminds chiefs of their responsibility to those they serve, both senior and junior. Thank you, chiefs, for your leadership!
To view all the Paratus Report episodes, check out the YouTube playlist or the LiveStream channel. You can also view and download this episode on DVIDS.
Have suggestions on what you'd like to see in upcoming Reports? Email us at socialmedia@uscg.mil!
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524937
|VIRIN:
|170515-G-HR856-102
|Filename:
|DOD_104366766
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratus Report May 2017, Episode 2, by PO2 Connie Terrell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT