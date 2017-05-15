Paratus Report May 2017, Episode 2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month's episode covers the following:



Fleet Week:



Fleet Week is a tradition in which active military ships, recently deployed in overseas operations, dock in a variety of major cities for one week. Coast Guard Atlantic Area cutters and District Seven units recently participated in Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Coast Guard chief petty officer turns 97:



Did you know that the grade of Coast Guard chief petty officer was first authorized by Congress on May 18, 1920? The symbol of the chiefs' authority is the anchor, emblematic of their stability and security. It reminds chiefs of their responsibility to those they serve, both senior and junior. Thank you, chiefs, for your leadership!



