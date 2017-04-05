U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 and Romanian soldiers demonstrate proficiency as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers aboard Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524924
|VIRIN:
|170504-M-ZH288-166
|Filename:
|DOD_104366504
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BSRF, Romanian JTAC train together, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
