    BSRF, Romanian JTAC train together

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    05.04.2017

    Video by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 and Romanian soldiers demonstrate proficiency as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers aboard Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524924
    VIRIN: 170504-M-ZH288-166
    Filename: DOD_104366504
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF, Romanian JTAC train together, by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Romania
    USMC
    JTAC
    Marines
    BSRF
    Black Sea Rotational Force

