Steve Young Honor Guard Competion - Photo Montage

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524922" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents with the Office of Field Operations and the U.S. Border Patrol compete in the Steve Young Honor Guard Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event.