U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents with the Office of Field Operations and the U.S. Border Patrol compete in the Steve Young Honor Guard Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 10:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524922
|VIRIN:
|170131-H-RF911-5141
|Filename:
|DOD_104366484
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Steve Young Honor Guard Competion - Photo Montage, by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
