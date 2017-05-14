(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Steve Young Honor Guard Competion - Photo Montage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2017

    Video by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents with the Office of Field Operations and the U.S. Border Patrol compete in the Steve Young Honor Guard Pipes and Drums Competition in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2017. This video is a photo montage of the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524922
    VIRIN: 170131-H-RF911-5141
    Filename: DOD_104366484
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steve Young Honor Guard Competion - Photo Montage, by Glenn Fawcett and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBPHonorsFallen
    2017cbpnpw

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT