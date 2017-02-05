CBP Participates in Blue Mass - Photo Montage

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) participates in the Blue Mass event which each May as part of National Police Week, first responders gather to remember the contributions of those who have served in law enforcement and public safety agencies and to ask for continued protection for them in the future. Representatives of Federal and local law enforcement and public safety agencies from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and around the country attend.



This is a photo montage of the event.