    CBP Participates in Blue Mass - Photo Montage

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) participates in the Blue Mass event which each May as part of National Police Week, first responders gather to remember the contributions of those who have served in law enforcement and public safety agencies and to ask for continued protection for them in the future. Representatives of Federal and local law enforcement and public safety agencies from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and around the country attend.

    This is a photo montage of the event.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524919
    VIRIN: 170130-H-RF911-0502
    Filename: DOD_104366427
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Participates in Blue Mass - Photo Montage, by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

