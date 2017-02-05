U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) participates in the Blue Mass event which each May as part of National Police Week, first responders gather to remember the contributions of those who have served in law enforcement and public safety agencies and to ask for continued protection for them in the future. Representatives of Federal and local law enforcement and public safety agencies from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area and around the country attend.
This is a photo montage of the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 09:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524919
|VIRIN:
|170130-H-RF911-0502
|Filename:
|DOD_104366427
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Participates in Blue Mass - Photo Montage, by Donna Burton and Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT