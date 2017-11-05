(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.11.2017

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Soldiers and family members gathered May 11, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Peter M. Mikhaiel, outgoing commander), and Capt. James Berry (incoming commander), of Echo Company , 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524915
    VIRIN: 170511-A-WP262-001
    Filename: DOD_104366345
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Echo Company 1-3rd ARB, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

