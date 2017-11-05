Change of Command Echo Company 1-3rd ARB

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and family members gathered May 11, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Peter M. Mikhaiel, outgoing commander), and Capt. James Berry (incoming commander), of Echo Company , 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach).