Soldiers and family members gathered May 11, 2017, at Katterbach Army Airfield, Bavaria, Germany, for the change of command of Capt. Peter M. Mikhaiel, outgoing commander), and Capt. James Berry (incoming commander), of Echo Company , 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance). A change of command is a traditional ceremony that represents a formal transition of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Army video by Moumoulidis Georgios, TSC Ansbach).
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524915
|VIRIN:
|170511-A-WP262-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104366345
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command Echo Company 1-3rd ARB, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT