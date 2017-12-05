Military Spouse Appreciation Day -- celebrated May 12 -- is a day to show support for military spouses. Military spouses are the backbone of military families and are symbols of courage, selflessness and sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 09:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524912
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-HC486-852
|Filename:
|DOD_104366339
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by A1C Jose Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT