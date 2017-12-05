(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jose Gonzalez 

    Military Spouse Appreciation Day -- celebrated May 12 -- is a day to show support for military spouses. Military spouses are the backbone of military families and are symbols of courage, selflessness and sacrifice.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524912
    VIRIN: 170512-F-HC486-852
    Filename: DOD_104366339
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation Day, by A1C Jose Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

