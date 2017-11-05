COMCAM 5k Memorial Run

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps combat camera personnel from various units within the geographical area, participate in a 5K memorial run to honor fallen combat camera members, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 11, 2017. Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, gave the ultimate sacrifice while providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to remote villages in Nepal in dire need of aid during Operation Sahayogi Haat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Stephanie MoralesCantoran/Released)