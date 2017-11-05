(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMCAM 5k Memorial Run

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    U.S. Marine Corps combat camera personnel from various units within the geographical area, participate in a 5K memorial run to honor fallen combat camera members, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 11, 2017. Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, gave the ultimate sacrifice while providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to remote villages in Nepal in dire need of aid during Operation Sahayogi Haat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Stephanie MoralesCantoran/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524909
    VIRIN: 170511-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104366315
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMCAM 5k Memorial Run, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Hug
    Medina
    5k
    Run
    Camp Lejeune
    MCIEAST COMCAM
    USMC COMCAM

