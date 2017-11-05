U.S. Marine Corps combat camera personnel from various units within the geographical area, participate in a 5K memorial run to honor fallen combat camera members, Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 11, 2017. Cpl. Sara Medina, a combat photographer, and Lance Cpl. Jacob Hug, a combat videographer, gave the ultimate sacrifice while providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to remote villages in Nepal in dire need of aid during Operation Sahayogi Haat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Stephanie MoralesCantoran/Released)
This work, COMCAM 5k Memorial Run, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
