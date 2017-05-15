Pairs Movement Training at Yavoriv Combat Training Center

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of pairs movement training at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine, on May 15.



Yavoriv CTC staff, along with mentors from the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, led pairs movement training for soldiers from the 1st Air Mobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade during the battalion's rotation through the Yavoriv CTC. The 45th is deployed to Ukraine as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, an international coalition dedicated to improving the CTC's capabilities and building professionalism within the Ukrainian army. (Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)