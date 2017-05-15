(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pairs Movement Training at Yavoriv Combat Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    05.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    B-Roll of pairs movement training at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, near Yavoriv, Ukraine, on May 15.

    Yavoriv CTC staff, along with mentors from the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, led pairs movement training for soldiers from the 1st Air Mobile Battalion, 79th Air Assault Brigade during the battalion's rotation through the Yavoriv CTC. The 45th is deployed to Ukraine as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, an international coalition dedicated to improving the CTC's capabilities and building professionalism within the Ukrainian army. (Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524904
    VIRIN: 170515-A-RH707-424
    Filename: DOD_104366229
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Hometown: NORMAN, OK, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Hometown: STILLWATER, OK, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pairs Movement Training at Yavoriv Combat Training Center, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT