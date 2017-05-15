(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical Equipment Transfer B-roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.15.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Barley 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy work together to transfer medical equipment to mainland Japan.

    2:38 Lt Col Leslie Wood; Cheif, West PACAF CCATT Element

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524902
    VIRIN: 280417-F-WE042-039
    Filename: DOD_104365672
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Equipment Transfer B-roll, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    pacific

