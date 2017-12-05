Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524896" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A United States Army parachute team stuck the landing on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for the largest airshow of the year. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris went to the airfield and hopped in the KC-130 to bring you a behind the scenes look of the show you saw from the ground. This story includes a soundbite from Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Denniston, Raeford, North Carolina. This story is also available in high definition.