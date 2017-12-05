A United States Army parachute team stuck the landing on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for the largest airshow of the year. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris went to the airfield and hopped in the KC-130 to bring you a behind the scenes look of the show you saw from the ground. This story includes a soundbite from Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Denniston, Raeford, North Carolina. This story is also available in high definition.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 04:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524896
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-YH084-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104365633
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|RAEFORD, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT