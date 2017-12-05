(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    A United States Army parachute team stuck the landing on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for the largest airshow of the year. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris went to the airfield and hopped in the KC-130 to bring you a behind the scenes look of the show you saw from the ground. This story includes a soundbite from Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Denniston, Raeford, North Carolina. This story is also available in high definition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 04:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524896
    VIRIN: 170512-M-YH084-0001
    Filename: DOD_104365633
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: RAEFORD, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights show off their jump skills in Iwakuni for Friendship Day (Package/Pkg), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

