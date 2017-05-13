(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Balikatan 2017: Community Relations

    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Adams 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. and Philippine service members play with children during a community relations event in support of Balikatan 2017 at Clark Air Base in Angeles City, Pampanga, May 13, 2017. The community relations event was held to build a relationship with the local populous. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Adams)

    Interview 1: Interview 2: Maj. Arvin Gundran
    Director of Civil Military Operations
    600th Air Base Wing, Armed Forces of the Philippines

    Interview 2: Maj. Joel Vergara
    Chaplain
    Australian Defence Force

    Interview 3: Senior Airman Holly Yancey
    Air Transportation Specialist
    36th Mobility Response Squadron

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 02:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524893
    VIRIN: 170513-M-SE916-1003
    Filename: DOD_104365573
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2017: Community Relations, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kids
    U.S.
    United States
    Australia
    Bilateral
    Philippines
    Community Relations
    Air Force
    gifts
    partnership
    Chaplain
    Balikatan
    Shoulder-to-shoulder
    BK17
    Balikatan 17
    Balikatan 2017

