U.S. and Philippine service members play with children during a community relations event in support of Balikatan 2017 at Clark Air Base in Angeles City, Pampanga, May 13, 2017. The community relations event was held to build a relationship with the local populous. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Adams)
Interview 1: Interview 2: Maj. Arvin Gundran
Director of Civil Military Operations
600th Air Base Wing, Armed Forces of the Philippines
Interview 2: Maj. Joel Vergara
Chaplain
Australian Defence Force
Interview 3: Senior Airman Holly Yancey
Air Transportation Specialist
36th Mobility Response Squadron
|05.13.2017
|05.15.2017 02:22
|Package
|524893
|170513-M-SE916-1003
|DOD_104365573
|00:01:41
|PH
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Balikatan 2017: Community Relations, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
