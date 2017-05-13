(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Balikatan: Community relations event near Clark Air Base (Broll)

    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Adams 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. and Philippine service members play with children during a community relations event in support of Balikatan 2017 at Clark Air Base in Angeles City, Pampanga, May 13, 2017. The community relations event was held to build a relationship with the local populous. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Adams)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 05:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan: Community relations event near Clark Air Base (Broll), by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

