Putting our Raleigh caps on

"The level of #dedication our men and women give to the military is overwhelming."

- A quote from a mother of one of #TeamKadena's Airmen. Since Mother's Day has just passed, want to thank you, Liz Raleigh​, and all the other #MothersAndFathers for raising such amazing men and women who #Serve! Airman First Class Mike Jones shows us how #hardwork pays off.