This video contains footage of service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opening up the gates welcoming the Japanese community. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris headed to the airfield to see what festivities they participated in. To view the story involving this footage, search "MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 02:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|524879
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-YH074-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_104365502
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrating the 41st Friendship Day (B-Roll), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT