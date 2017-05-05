MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrating the 41st Friendship Day (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video contains footage of service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opening up the gates welcoming the Japanese community. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris headed to the airfield to see what festivities they participated in. To view the story involving this footage, search "MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.