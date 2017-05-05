(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrating the 41st Friendship Day (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emma Norris 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    This video contains footage of service members on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni opening up the gates welcoming the Japanese community. Lance Cpl. Emma Norris headed to the airfield to see what festivities they participated in. To view the story involving this footage, search "MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrate 41st Friendship Day (Package/Pkg)" or visit the American Forces Network Iwakuni DVIDS unit page.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 02:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524879
    VIRIN: 170505-M-YH074-0002
    Filename: DOD_104365502
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni and JMSDF celebrating the 41st Friendship Day (B-Roll), by LCpl Emma Norris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

