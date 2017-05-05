(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-314 prepares for ITX 3-17

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    This video contains b-roll footage of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 Marines loading ordnance onto a F/A-18C Hornet during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 5. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which enables Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing the opportunity to act as an air combat element and combine their capabilities with ground and logistics combat elements in a Marine air-ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-314 prepares for ITX 3-17, by LCpl Mark Lowe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

