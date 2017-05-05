This video contains b-roll footage of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 Marines loading ordnance onto a F/A-18C Hornet during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., May 5. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which enables Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing the opportunity to act as an air combat element and combine their capabilities with ground and logistics combat elements in a Marine air-ground task force. (U.S. Marine Corps imagery by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, VMFA-314 prepares for ITX 3-17, by LCpl Mark Lowe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
