(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top enlisted Marine in Okinawa retires after 32 years of service | West Virginia native says farewell (Clean Version, no graphics/music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Sgt. Maj. Lee D. Bonar Jr. turns over the post of III Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Mario A. Marquez during a relief, appointment and retirement ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2017. Bonar, who enlisted out of Wheeling, West Virginia, thanked the military members he served with for giving his life a purpose during his 32 years in the Corps. Marquez, a native of Lakewood, California, comes to III MEF after serving as the sergeant major for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua S. Pinkney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 21:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524868
    VIRIN: 170512-M-PQ275-734
    Filename: DOD_104365449
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, CA, US
    Hometown: WHEELING, WV, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top enlisted Marine in Okinawa retires after 32 years of service | West Virginia native says farewell (Clean Version, no graphics/music), by LCpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    West Virginia
    U.S. Marine
    Marine Corps
    retirement
    Wheeling
    relief and appointment ceremony
    III MEF
    Sgt Maj Lee D. Bonar
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Sergeant Major
    III MEF Sergeant Major
    Sergeant Major Lee D. Bonar

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT