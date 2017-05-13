Coast Guard crew members and Academy cadets aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle send Mother's Day greetings, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 17:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524867
|VIRIN:
|170513-G-RD093-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_104365385
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Mother's Day from Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT