    Happy Mother's Day from Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard crew members and Academy cadets aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle send Mother's Day greetings, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.14.2017 17:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524867
    VIRIN: 170513-G-RD093-8001
    Filename: DOD_104365385
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day from Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    video
    underway
    Coast Guard Academy
    Barque Eagle
    Coast Guard
    cadets
    Mother's Day
    cadre
    summer sail

